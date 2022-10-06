The Laurens Raiders will welcome the Riverside Warriors to town for Homecoming on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
The Raiders (2-5) are looking for their third win of the season after winning two of their last three games. On short rest, the Raiders defeated Greer 20-17 last week.
The Warriors are 2-5 and coming off a 49-7 win over Wade Hampton last week.
2017 is last time these two teams played. The Raiders beat the Warriors 27-0.
