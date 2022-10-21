The Laurens Raiders scored all 24 of their points in the first half and held on for a 24-15 win over the Eastside Eagles on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
With the win on Senior Night, the Raiders improve to 4-6 overall and more importantly, 3-1 in Region 2-AAAA. Laurens’ regular season is complete and they await next week’s games to determine their finish in the region and whether they will host a first round playoff game or be on the road. Eastside falls to 2-7 overall and 0-3 in Region 2-AAAA.
The first half was mostly Raiders. Eastside kicked a 31-yard field goal to take a quick 3-0 lead on the first possession of the game. The remainder of the half belonged to the Raiders.
Laurens blocked a punt midway through the first quarter that set up their first score. A two-play drive ended on a Gemire Darden 3-yard run for a touchdown. Roberto Luna booted the PAT to give the Raiders a 7-3 lead.
The Raiders defense forced an Eagles punt from close to their goal line. Laurens set up their next drive with a short field on the Eastside 28-yard line. On the first play of the second quarter, Darden found the endzone again, this time from 10 yards out, to increase the Raiders lead to 14-3.
Laurens added their third and final touchdown of the game with 7:14 to play in the first half. Quarterback Nick Fowler scampered 47 yards on a keeper to culminate a 2-play, 64-yard drive to put Laurens on top 21-3.
Luna wrapped up the first half scoring with a 31-yard field goal as time expired to give the Raiders a 24-3 lead at halftime.
The Raiders second half offensive output consisted of three punts and three turnovers. A Laurens punt set the Eagles up towards the end of the third quarter. Eli Foster found the endzone for the Eagles first touchdown with 1:34 to play in the quarter. The Raiders’ Jaedon Goodwin blocked the PAT to make it 24-9.
Eastside recovered an onside kick, their second successful one of the game, to get the ball back. The Eagles used a solid running attack to push the ball deep into Laurens territory. Kalvin Banks scored on a 6-yard run, setting up a 2-point conversion to make it a one-score game.
The Raiders defense stood strong on the 2-point conversion, stopping Banks short of the goal line. Laurens led 24-15 early in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles had one last chance to put points on the board but came up short on a fourth down and five play near midfield with 3:23 to play. Darden and Jordan Roberts made the tackle to give the ball back to the Raiders, allowing them to run out the clock to secure the win.
Laurens accounted for 248 yards of total offense on 47 plays, including 111 yards passing and 137 yards rushing. Eastside was held to 194 yards on 67 plays. Fowler was 10 for 15 for 111 yards. Darden rushed for 67 yards on 11 carries.
