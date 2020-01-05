ROCK HILL – Laurens District High School’s wrestling team participated on Saturday in the Bearcat Invitational, hosted by Rock Hill High School.
The Raiders are at home on Thursday against Woodmont and Easley.
Laurens results are listed below:
Landon Ford (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Logan Dixon (East Gaston) over Landon Ford (Laurens District 55 HS) (Dec 18-12) Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Doane (Sun Valley) over Landon Ford (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Christopher Hostetler (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Webber Moore (Rock Hill) over Christopher Hostetler (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 1 – Christopher Hostetler (Laurens District 55 HS) over Keagan Bradley (Lake Norman) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 2 – Kevin Meeks (J L Mann) over Christopher Hostetler (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Austin James (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Amarie Daniels (Jack Britt) over Austin James (Laurens District 55 HS) (Dec 2-0) Cons. Round 2 – Austin James (Laurens District 55 HS) over Ryan Williams (Zebulon Vance) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 3 – Austin James (Laurens District 55 HS) over Jake Johnson (Lake Norman) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 4 – Ernest Greenwood (South Pointe) over Austin James (Laurens District 55 HS) (TB-1 5-2)
Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Jacob Patterson (South Point) (Fall 0:00) Champ. Round 2 – Aaron Redfearn (Myers Park) over Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Dec 10-4) Cons. Round 3 – Fred Wright II (Spring Valley) over Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Dec 6-5)
Robert Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Robert Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Todd Carlson (East Gaston) (Fall 0:00) Champ. Round 2 – Ethan Chenault (Mallard Creek) over Robert Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Dec 8-6) Cons. Round 2 – Joseph Freeman (Dutch Fork) over Robert Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Nathan Lindley (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Ayden Whisler (Boiling Springs) over Nathan Lindley (Laurens District 55 HS) (TF 15-0 0:00) Cons. Round 1 – Austin Price (East Gaston) over Nathan Lindley (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Seth Montjoy (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Kobe Reed (Rock Hill) over Seth Montjoy (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 1 – Seth Montjoy (Laurens District 55 HS) over Ryan Coley (Woodmont) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 2 – Brian Caicedo (J L Mann) over Seth Montjoy (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Zachery Neal (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Alex Kata (Mallard Creek) over Zachery Neal (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 1 – Seth Carpenter (North Gaston) over Zachery Neal (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Myles Reppart (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Myles Reppart (Laurens District 55 HS) over Ethan Brown (Mauldin) (Fall 0:00) Champ. Round 2 – Matthew Belk (South Pointe) over Myles Reppart (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 1 – Myles Reppart (Laurens District 55 HS) over Lawson Georgian (South Point) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 2 – Clay Crowe (York Comprehensive) over Myles Reppart (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Brian Sheffield (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Zach Foster (Lake Norman) over Brian Sheffield (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 1 – Taylor Fleeman (Myers Park) over Brian Sheffield (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Aziz Gaydarov (Sun Valley) (Fall 0:00) Champ. Round 2 – Quantavius McNeil (Mallard Creek) over Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 2 – Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Isaac Hayes (Boiling Springs) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 3 – Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Gable Crutchfield (South Point) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 4 – Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Nick Smart (James F Byrnes) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 5 – Quantavius McNeil (Mallard Creek) over Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) 5th Place Match – Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Aaron Goodman (Spring Valley) (Fall 0:00)
Breshad Williams (Laurens District 55 HS) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Timothy Goodwin (Rock Hill) over Breshad Williams (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00) Cons. Round 1 – Shon Merritt (Woodmont) over Breshad Williams (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.