For one half on Friday night, the Laurens Raiders went toe-to-toe with the Hillcrest Rams, the No. 5 ranked team in 5A.
Hillcrest took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime but the second half was another story as the Rams defeated the Raiders 41-7 in Simpsonville.
The Raiders struggled on offense throughout the night, allowing the Rams a short field on several occasions. Hillcrest racked up 307 yards of offense, compared to 193 yards for the Raiders.
Laurens quarterback James Rawl was 20 for 32 for 147 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Rawl’s three picks were in the first half. Cayson Elledge caught six passes for 58 yards.
Laurens got on the board first with 5:03 to play in the first quarter. The Raiders drove the ball down the field, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Rawl to Jackson Martin.
The tone for the remainder of the game was set in the next 19 seconds. That’s how long it took BJ Jones to score on a 90-yard kickoff return for a Rams’ touchdown. Jones was inches from being tackled near the goal line but he slipped past a host of Raider defenders and scampered into the endzone to tie the game at 7-7.
The rest of the contest was all Rams. Bennett Judy connected with Avery McFadden on a 54-yard scoring toss to give the Rams a 14-7 lead at halftime.
After two straight 3-and-outs to start the second half by the Raiders, Hillcrest answered both drives with touchdowns. Judy hit Logan Coldren and Grant Holliday on touchdown passes to give the Rams a 28-7 lead with 4:13 to play in the third quarter.
Judy added his fourth touchdown pass of the night near the end of the third quarter, connecting with Jaylen Neal from 24 yards out.
Hillcrest added a blocked punt with 1:04 to play that was taken into the end by Jy Leake.
Laurens will travel to Clinton on Friday night for the annual cross-county battle at Wilder Stadium at 7:30pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.