Junior quarterback James Rawl was named the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s Player of the Week for his play in the Laurens Raiders win over Easley in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.
Laurens District High School defeated Easley High School 53 – 13 and will advance to play South Pointe on Friday night in Rock Hill. The Stallions are coming off a first round victory over Richland Northeast.
Rawl was 15 of 19 passing for 413 yards and six TDs, while completing 79 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 24 yards on 5 attempts and 1 touchdown.
“It was Rawl’s best performance of the year and he managed the game perfectly taking time off of the clock at the end of the game when we were running the clock out snapping the ball with under 5 seconds on the play clock during the 3rd quarter before we took him out of the game,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Rawl on Thursday, November 18 at the next Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens.
The feature speakers for the annual Clemson vs South Carolina rivalry week meeting will be Woody McCorvey, Associate AD of Football Administration for Clemson University and Coach Charles Waddell, Special Assistant to the AD at the University of South Carolina.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
