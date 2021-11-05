James Rawl threw for six touchdowns and ran for one touchdown to lead the Laurens Raiders to a dominating 56-13 win over the Easley Green Wave in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night in Easley.
Easley scored the first and last touchdown of the night but it was all Raiders in between. Laurens reeled off 56 unanswered points from the 2:17 mark in the first quarter to the 4:21 mark in the third quarter.
Laurens accounted for 413 yards of offense in the first half compared to Easley’s 187 yards. Rawl was 11 for 14 for 338 yards and six touchdowns in the first two quarters. The junior signal caller connected with Jayden McGowan and Jay Pulley for three touchdowns each. Rawl finished the game 15 for 19 for 413 yards.
McGowan’s touchdowns went for 32 yards, 34 yards and 9 yards. Pulley’s touchdowns went for 27 yards, 89 yards and 59 yards.
“Couldn’t be more proud of how our guys played on the road,” said Laurens head coach Daryl Smith. “Our passing game has improved tremendously and we are starting to drop it in there more than we have been.”
The second half was mostly played with a running clock but the Raiders did manage two more scores in the third quarter. Rawl scored on an 11-yard touchdown run and Tye Roberson added a touchdown run from 45 yards out.
Laurens improves to 6-3 overall and Easley ends their season at 5-5. The Raiders will advance to play the South Pointe Stallions in the second round of the 4A playoffs next Friday night in Rock Hill.
