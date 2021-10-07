While the Laurens Raiders game is postponed this week, the Red Devils and Crusaders are both in action.
The Red Devils (6-0) will travel to Broome (Spartanburg) to keep their undefeated record intact. The Broome Centurions are 3-3 so far this season.
When the two teams met last season, Broome beat the Red Devils 27-26. Broome has dominated the Red Devils in recent years.
The Red Devils will enter the game ranked 3rd in Class 3A. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Broome High School Football Stadium.
Laurens Academy will be hosting Jefferson Davis Academy Friday night at 7:30 for their 2021 Homecoming game.
The Crusaders are looking for their first win of the season. Jefferson Davis enters this week's contest with a 2-2 record.
Last season, the Crusaders beat the Raiders 52-14.
