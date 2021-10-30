The brackets are set and the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils know their fate for this coming Friday night in the opening round of the SCHSL state playoffs.
The Red Devils will host the Palmetto Mustangs at Wilder Stadium in their AAA opener. Clinton is a No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season 9-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 3-AAA. The Red Devils lone loss was to Chapman, 27-26.
Palmetto is a No. 3 seed and is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in Region 2-AAA. The Mustangs had wins over Pendleton, Blue Ridge and Carolina Academy.
Click here to see the AAA bracket.
The Laurens Raiders are a No. 3 seed and will travel to Easley to play the Green Wave on Friday night. Laurens finished the season third in Region 2-AAAA with a record of 5-3 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Easley, a No. 2 seed, finished the season 5-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 1-AAAA. The Green Wave lost to Westside in their region and defeated Walhalla, Pickens and Travelers Rest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.