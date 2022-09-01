The Laurens Academy Crusaders will be the only home football game on Friday night in Laurens County.
The Crusaders will be hosting Newberry Academy at 7:30 PM. Coming off of their first loss of the season, LA will be looking to bounce back against the Eagles. The Eagles are 1-0 this season.
The Crusaders defeated the Eagles 66-54 last season.
The No. 5-ranked Clinton Red Devils will travel to Newberry to take on the Newberry Bulldogs. The Red Devils are 2-0 on the season, fresh off a blowout win over the Laurens Raiders a week ago.
The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the season, losing their only game against Union County, 30-14. Clinton won the matchup against Newberry in 2021, 41-20.
Kickoff between the Red Devils and Bulldogs is set for 7:30 pm
The Laurens Raiders travel to Honea Path to take on the Belton-Honea Path Bears.
The Raiders enter the game 0-2 on the season, while the Bears have an 1-0 record. The Bears win came against Westside last week, 19-17.
Kickoff is at 7:30 PM in Honea Path.
