With two days of preparation, Clinton shifted from Swansea to Calhoun County and came away Friday night with a 51-0 home win.
Instead of a long ride home, the Red Devils stayed at home due to Covid and secured a game mid-week with the visitors from Calhoun County. The visitors fell victim to a red-hot Clinton team, that is 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2010.
Clinton got scoring from nearly all its skill players, and reserves and JV players as the game wound down, but the play that stunned Calhoun County was a 49-yard Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages passing touchdown in the first quarter. Clinton had the game well in hand as the 1st quarter came to a close with a 21-0 lead.
“I’m proud of our coaches. I’m proud of our players for locking in,” Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said. “We had some turnovers here and there; we’ve got to get rid of those.”
Keegan Fortman, sophomore kicker, came within one PAT of a school record by booting 7 points after touchdown. Clinton also scored a safety at the start of the second half.
Clinton’s next opponent is Blue Ridge, for the Sept. 17 Homecoming game. The Red Devils are scheduled to play Newberry Sept. 24.
