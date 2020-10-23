The Clinton Red Devil defense picked up where they left off two weeks ago, holding Chapman scoreless for the first 3 quarters, in holding the Woodruff Wolverines scoreless for the 1st half in tonight’s 33-14 region win at Wilder Stadium.
Shy Kinard ran for 150 yards, and the Red Devils had takeaways by Danny Belton and Justin Copeland (two). Woodruff completed just 4 passes and ran the ball mostly between the 20s.
Clinton was forced into a bye week after the Chapman game, as high school football works through COVID-19. Clearly, from its performance against Woodruff, which beat Clinton’s next week opponent Union County earlier, the Red Devils used the week to get healthy and bring important players back to the field of combat.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “We had an extra week, and the players embraced it. They didn’t let up (tonight). It’s all in the prep – it’s all about the Monday through Thursday. I am super-proud of the players – super-proud of the coaches. We were able to cap off drives tonight.”
Clinton ran the ball 47 times for 282 yards and gained 86 yards through the air.
Jykorie Gary scored 1st quarter and 2nd quarter touchdowns on the ground. After the Justin Copeland interception, Shy Kinard staked Clinton to a 20-0 halftime lead with a rushing TD. Woodruff broke onto the score board in the 3rd quarter, and Kinard took it right back with a 56-yard touchdown run. Kimon Quarles capped it for the Red Devils with a 10-yard scoring run at the 11 minutes left in the game mark. Woodruff scored again with about 1 minute left to play.
RT Corley recovered Woodruff’s on-side kick.
Clinton has now defeated Woodruff and Emerald, and lost to Broome and Chapman (who are playing Saturday morning) – the Oct. 30 game at Union County was supposed to be against Laurens, but the coronavirus messed that up. The Red Devils and Raiders could play Nov. 13, if neither team makes the State Playoffs. The top two teams in each region will be in the playoffs.
Ella Cooper was crowned the CHS 2020 Homecoming Queen at halftime.
