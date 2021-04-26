Tennis stock

The Clinton High School boys tennis team completed a perfect season with a 6-0 win over Broome on Monday night.

The Red Devils finished the season 11-0 overall and 10-0 in Region 3-AAA, claiming the region championship.

Clinton advances to the first round of the SCHSL playoffs on Tuesday, May 4 at 5pm at the Clinton Middle School courts.

Clinton – 6

Broome - 0

# 1 Singles    Ike Waldron defeated Daniel Kanipe    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles    Connor Donley defeated Chris Patton    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles    Anders Orr defeated Parker Case    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 4 Singles    Nathan Meade defeated Kane Lee    6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 5 Singles    Edwin Orr defeated J. O. Hartell    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 1 Doubles  I. Waldron & C. Donley       Did Not Play

# 2 Doubles   Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis defeated Jeb Gallman & Caleb Davidson    6 – 1, 7 – 6 (4)