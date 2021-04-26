The Clinton High School boys tennis team completed a perfect season with a 6-0 win over Broome on Monday night.
The Red Devils finished the season 11-0 overall and 10-0 in Region 3-AAA, claiming the region championship.
Clinton advances to the first round of the SCHSL playoffs on Tuesday, May 4 at 5pm at the Clinton Middle School courts.
Clinton – 6
Broome - 0
# 1 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Daniel Kanipe 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 2 Singles Connor Donley defeated Chris Patton 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 3 Singles Anders Orr defeated Parker Case 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 4 Singles Nathan Meade defeated Kane Lee 6 – 1, 6 – 1
# 5 Singles Edwin Orr defeated J. O. Hartell 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 1 Doubles I. Waldron & C. Donley Did Not Play
# 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis defeated Jeb Gallman & Caleb Davidson 6 – 1, 7 – 6 (4)
