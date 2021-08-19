After a season of uncertainty that included canceled games within an already shortened season, local high schools will begin the 2021 season this Friday, August 20.
For the Clinton Red Devils, the 2020 football season saw them finish with a 3-3 record, missing the playoffs. Head Coach Corey Fountain is entering his third season with a 7-10 career record, making the playoffs in 2019, his first season as head coach.
Returning 13 starters, including senior quarterback Davis Wilson, the Red Devils will host Pendleton at Wilder Stadium at 7:30pm.
The Pendleton Bulldogs are coming off of a 3-4 season. Led by interim head coach Grayson Howell, the Bulldogs look to return to winning form. In 2018 and 2019, led by then-head coach Yon Radford, they won the Region 1-3A title. Howell was on the coaching staff for both titles.
To open the 2021 season, Laurens Academy will host Faith Christian (Summerville) tomorrow night at Todd Kirk Field. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.
The Crusaders are coming off an 8-4 season that included a trip to the SCISA semifinals. Key returning players are Diamonte Grant and Cal Robertson.
Faith Christian finished last season 1-6 in the eight-man football region. The Knights are competing in the SCISA eight-man Region 1 this season.
With Clinton and Laurens Academy opening their seasons at home, the Laurens Raiders have to travel for their first game.
Led by second-year head coach Daryl Smith, the Raiders will be in Anderson, facing the T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets. Kickoff at Yellow Jacket Memorial Stadium is at 7:30pm.
The Raiders finished 2-4 last season, missing the AAAA playoffs. The Yellow Jackets finished 7-1, losing to Dutch Fork in the Class 5-A state championship game.
The Yellow Jackets are led by third-year head coach Jason Tone. They are returning 13 starters from last year’s team. The SC Prep Media Poll has them tied with Dorman for fourth place.
The Raiders were not ranked in the poll. They do return seven starters led by Jayden McGowan and James Rawl.
