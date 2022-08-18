High school football is officially back for Week 0 for the Clinton Red Devils, Laurens Academy Crusaders and the Laurens Raiders.
First up for the Red Devils will be Batesburg-Leesville. They are coming off an 11-2 season, the first winning season since 2010. Batesburg-Leesville will be coming to town with a familiar head coach, Greg Lawson. Lawson previously coached at Laurens High School and was on the same staff as Corey Fountain at Laurens. The Panthers finished 2021 with a 3-4 record.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Wilder Stadium.
Laurens Academy will host the Augusta Eagles. The Crusaders went 2-9 last season. New head coach Travis Plowden will be leading the Crusaders this season. The Eagles come from Martinez, GA. They went 2-7 last season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm at Todd Kirk Field.
The Raiders will be traveling to Hillcrest to take on the Rams. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chandler Stadium in Simpsonville.
In the series, Laurens won 16 straight games from 1982-1997. Hillcrest has won six of the last seven games. In their last contest, the Rams defeated Laurens 23-6 in 2019.
