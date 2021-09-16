The Clinton Red Devils, Laurens Raiders and Laurens Academy Crusaders are back on the field on Friday night:
Clinton vs. Blue Ridge (Homecoming)
@ Wilder Stadium
7:30pm kickoff
Clinton: 3-0 with wins over Laurens, Calhoun County and Pendleton
Blue Ridge: 0-2 with losses to Woodmont and Travelers Rest
Laurens Academy vs. Cathedral Academy
@ Todd Kirk Field
7:00pm kickoff
Laurens Academy: 0-3
Cathedral Academy: 1-2
Laurens vs. River Bluff
@ River Bluff High School
7:30pm kickoff
Laurens: 1-2 with a win over Union County
River Bluff: 1-2 with a win over Lugoff-Elgin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.