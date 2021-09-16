LDHS fb vs UC

The Clinton Red Devils, Laurens Raiders and Laurens Academy Crusaders are back on the field on Friday night:

Clinton vs. Blue Ridge (Homecoming)

@ Wilder Stadium

7:30pm kickoff

Clinton: 3-0 with wins over Laurens, Calhoun County and Pendleton

Blue Ridge: 0-2 with losses to Woodmont and Travelers Rest

Laurens Academy vs. Cathedral Academy

@ Todd Kirk Field

7:00pm kickoff

Laurens Academy: 0-3

Cathedral Academy: 1-2

Laurens vs. River Bluff

@ River Bluff High School 

7:30pm kickoff

Laurens: 1-2 with a win over Union County

River Bluff: 1-2 with a win over Lugoff-Elgin