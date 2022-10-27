IMG_2988.JPG

Emerald (5-4) at Clinton (9-0)                                                               

7:30 PM at Wilder Stadium 

The Red Devils are looking to close out the regular season a perfect 10-0 and only the Emerald Vikings stand in their way. 

The Vikings are coming off a win against Union County. The victory was their first region victory of the year. 

Last season Clinton’s defense held Emerald scoreless on their way to a 47-0 victory. 

 

Richard Winn Academy (5-3) at Laurens Academy (4-5)  

7:30 PM at Todd Kirk Field 

The Crusaders close out the regular season with a home game against the Eagles for Senior Night.

The Eagles beat the Crusaders 41-13 in the first week of the season. 

While the Eagles are coming off a victory over Wardlaw Academy, the Crusaders are coming off a dominating win over Newberry Academy. 

 