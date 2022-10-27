Emerald (5-4) at Clinton (9-0)
7:30 PM at Wilder Stadium
The Red Devils are looking to close out the regular season a perfect 10-0 and only the Emerald Vikings stand in their way.
The Vikings are coming off a win against Union County. The victory was their first region victory of the year.
Last season Clinton’s defense held Emerald scoreless on their way to a 47-0 victory.
Richard Winn Academy (5-3) at Laurens Academy (4-5)
7:30 PM at Todd Kirk Field
The Crusaders close out the regular season with a home game against the Eagles for Senior Night.
The Eagles beat the Crusaders 41-13 in the first week of the season.
While the Eagles are coming off a victory over Wardlaw Academy, the Crusaders are coming off a dominating win over Newberry Academy.
