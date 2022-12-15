Clinton High School's Mary Catherine Dailey signed a letter of intent to play tennis for the Presbyterian College Blue Hose.
Dailey is the Red Devils' number one tennis player.
The senior, a member of the varsity team since 2017, has been named to the All-Region team multiple years, team captain, team MVP, and has played in the SCHSL State Singles Invitational Tournament.
As one who never thought of PC as where she would attend college, Dailey went on to say that "the appeal to me is that I have ties and my family came to Clinton for PC."
“It is my least favorite thing about PC because it's so close. I don't get to go somewhere brand-new. But it will, there will be new people all around.”
While she ranks 7th in her senior class, she will decide on an academic major once she begins her college experience. She plans on getting the core courses out of the way in her first two years.
