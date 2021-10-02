Clinton dominated Union County in all phases of the game and put the visiting Yellow Jackets away with Taliek Fuller’s 90-yard pass interception for a touchdown in Friday night’s 56-21 Red Devil win at Wilder Stadium.
The #3-ranked team in AAA, Clinton is 6-0 overall and 1-0 in region play. Union County is 0-2 against Laurens County, having also lost to Laurens this season.
Clinton Senior Quarterback Davis Wilson won WPCC play by play crew player of the game honors with 5 of 7 passing for 187 yards and 5 carries for 57 yards on the ground. Bryson James scored 3 touchdowns for Clinton.
CHS Football Head Coach Corey Fountain told his players that preparation starts Sunday for the next region opponent, Broome, in a game at the Spartanburg school.
The Centurions are “a team that can throw the ball, their quarterback is great. I think he’s had a game already with 500 yards, so it’s going to be a challenge for our guys. We’re going to have to watch film religiously this week, and be ready,” Fountain said.
Clinton went up 14-0 with 2:13 to play in the 1st quarter after a 53-yard first drive and a Jykorie Gary score, and a Jishun Copeland TD following a worked-to-perfection hook and ladder play with Justin Copeland catching a pass and tossing to Gary.
James ran in a score for Clinton, taking advantage of a bad snap by Union County. The Yellow Jackets scored with 8:21 to play before halftime.
James scored again following a Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages pass play. That pushed the score to 27-7. Clinton’s defense held on 4th and 6 from its own 21-yard line with 2:21 before halftime. Another Davis Wilson-Wilson Wages connection got Clinton back in scoring position and James caught the ball and ran the ball back into the end zone with 1:01 to play in the 1st half.
Up 34-7, Clinton’s defense held again, but Union County eventually broke through for a 40.7-seconds left in the 3rd quarter touchdown.
The bench stepped up for Clinton as Jayden Robinson broke into the end zone – set up by a long kickoff return and a long run by Justin Copeland. Kadon Crawford ran in the 2-point conversion with 5 seconds left in the quarter.
Clinton scored 3 more times against an out of gas Union County squad – including Fuller’s pick-six – before Christopher Young intercepted a Yellow Jacket pass and put the ball for Clinton on the Union County 29-yard line with 2:43 on the game clock. Clinton pushed down to the 2 before Crawford, a wide receiver handling the ball at quarterback, took a knee to end the game.
Clinton ran the ball 34 times to gain 246 yards. Wilson Wages caught 3 passes to total 115 of Davis Wilson’s 187 yards through the air.
Clinton’s opponent next week, the Broome Centurions, defeated the Robbinsville, NC, Black Knights 46-43 in other action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.