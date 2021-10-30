Jykorie Gary’s 90-yard touchdown run in the 1ST quarter got Clinton on its way to a regular season ending 39-17 win Friday at Woodruff.
Clinton, 9-1 on the season, prepares to host a AAA game as the #2 seed in Region 3.
Gary finished the game with 134 yards added to Bryson James’ 102 yards on the ground. Clinton pounded Woodruff for 317 yards rushing.
Before leaving with an injury, Clinton QB Davis Wilson was 5 of 10 passing for 93 yards. Austin Copeland finished the game under center and scored the Red Devils final TD.
Clinton’s junior wide receiver Wilson Wages also left with an injury after scoring the Red Devils first touchdown.
The win makes Clinton 0 – 0 going into “the third season” – the playoffs, Football Head Coach Corey Fountain told the players post game.
“Proud of our regular season. The work starts Sunday,” Fountain said.
After Wages scored on a short TD pass and James added the 2-point conversion run, Clinton blocked a Woodruff field goal attempt and was called for an illegal pass penalty on the blocked kick recovery. That set Clinton back to its 10 – no problem for Jykorie Gary, however, as the Red Devil blocking worked to perfection and the trailing Wolverines were no match for the senior speedster in the open field.
Clinton added a safety, as Woodruff snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone. Gary scored again on a 5-yard run to start the 2ND quarter.
Gary scored again, but it was called back by a personal foul penalty. Later Woodruff had to punt and Clinton was flagged for a personal foul on the fair catch. Another short punt gave Woodruff a short field to work from with 2:05 until halftime. That’s when Zay Johnson intercepted the Woodruff pass in the end zone.
A good throw and catch by Davis Wilson and Christopher Young on 4th down gave Clinton the ball on the Woodruff 6. James powered it in from there and added the 2-point conversion. Nearing the end of the 3rd quarter, Clinton led 32-0.
Woodruff scored three times in the 4th quarter – two touchdowns and a last-play field goal – sandwiched around Austin Copeland’s score as Fountain was trying to call a time-out.
In addition to nursing injuries, Clinton will be looking to clean up the 9 penalties it was flagged for in the game.
