As the 2021 playoffs continue for the Clinton Red Devils, they look to down the Daniel Lions and keep their season alive
The Lions enter the game 11-0. The Red Devils enter 11-1.
One thing these two teams have in common is their ability to score. The Lions average 47.1 points per game while the Red Devils average 45.8 ppg.
Their second area in common is seeing both teams beat Pendleton, Emerald, and Woodruff this season.
Daniel beat the Camden Bulldogs 52-31 to win the 3A State Championship in 2020.
The kickoff for this Upper State Semifinals matchup between the Red Devils and Lions is set for 7:30pm at Daniel High School.
