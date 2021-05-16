The Clinton High School boys tennis team lost to Oceanside Collegiate 6-0 in the AAA state championship on Saturday in Florence.
Clinton finishes the season with a record of 14-1. The 2021 season is the fourth consecutive time the Red Devils have played in the AAA state finals.
# 1 Singles Ike Waldron lost to Carson Baker 6 – 1, 6 – 1
# 2 Singles Connor Donley lost to Ethan Baly 6 – 2, 7 – 5
# 3 Singles Anders Orr lost to Haagen Williams 6 – 4, 4 – 6, 10 – 4
# 4 Singles Nathan Meade lost to Sam Blount 6 – 2, 6 – 0
# 5 Singles Edwin Orr lost to John Iacofano 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 1 Doubles I. Waldron & C. Donley Did Not Play
# 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis lost to Will Ramey & Justice Galt 6 – 0, 6 – 0
