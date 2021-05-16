chs tennis

The Clinton High School boys tennis team lost to Oceanside Collegiate 6-0 in the AAA state championship on Saturday in Florence.

Clinton finishes the season with a record of 14-1. The 2021 season is the fourth consecutive time the Red Devils have played in the AAA state finals.

# 1 Singles    Ike Waldron lost to Carson Baker    6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 2 Singles    Connor Donley lost to Ethan Baly    6 – 2, 7 – 5

# 3 Singles    Anders Orr lost to Haagen Williams    6 – 4, 4 – 6, 10 – 4

# 4 Singles    Nathan Meade lost to Sam Blount  6 – 2, 6 – 0

# 5 Singles    Edwin Orr lost to John Iacofano  6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 1 Doubles  I. Waldron & C. Donley     Did Not Play

# 2 Doubles   Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis lost to Will Ramey & Justice Galt  6 – 0, 6 – 0