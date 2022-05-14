The Chapman Panthers defeated the Clinton Red Devils 9-7 in a winners bracket game in the AAA Upper State bracket on Saturday night in Inman.
Clinton will host Powdersville in an elimination game on Monday night. Powdersville defeated Seneca 9-3 on Saturday.
WPCC will broadcast the game on 96.5 FM and www.largetime.net.
2022 Class 3A Baseball Bracket
The Panthers come out on top tonight, 9-7, in the Upperstate Winners Bracket. The Red Devils will play again on Monday, May 16, at the Devils’ Den as they host the Powdersville Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Wx061UbkLI— Clinton Baseball (@ClintonBSBL) May 15, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.