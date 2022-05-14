chs bsbl vs chs.jpg

Photo courtesy of CHS baseball

The Chapman Panthers defeated the Clinton Red Devils 9-7 in a winners bracket game in the AAA Upper State bracket on Saturday night in Inman. 

Clinton will host Powdersville in an elimination game on Monday night. Powdersville defeated Seneca 9-3 on Saturday. 

WPCC will broadcast the game on 96.5 FM and www.largetime.net

2022 Class 3A Baseball Bracket