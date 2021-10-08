Clinton sledgehammered the Broome Centurions for 456 yards of total offense in earning an important 47-14 region win Friday night at the Spartanburg school.
Clinton sets up for a potential region-leading game next Friday playing host to Chapman at Wilder Stadium. The Red Devils are 7-0, 2-0 in region play. Clinton was led by Senior QB Davis Wilson’s 7 of 9 passing for 104 yards, and Jishun Copeland’s 105 yards rushing.
Jishun Copeland also contributed a big interception with 7 minutes left in the game, returning to the Broome 32. Four plays later, Wilson went in for his touchdown run.
Justin Copeland completed the Red Devil scoring at the 4-minute mark with a Pick-Six. William Watts also intercepted a pass late, returning it to the Broome 2, where Clinton took a delay of game penalty and then took a knee in Victory Formation. Justin Copeland also had a big pass reception sandwiched between Jishun Copeland’s interception and Davis Wilson’s touchdown run.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “I thought our kids played with tremendous heart tonight. They had to bring their own energy. Proud of holding them to 14 points, that’s a really good football team.”
Jayden Robinson’s run staked Clinton to a 27-7 lead with 1:03 until halftime – it was a 39-yard scoring rumble. But the Centurions were far from dead – they onside kicked to start of the 2nd half, recovered, and scored (27-14, Clinton). They onside kicked again.
This time, Clinton recovered but the inspired Centurion defense held, and Broome’s pass-explosive offense got the ball back. It took a Justin Copeland interception at the Clinton 10 to stop the Broome drive – 4:23 in the 3rd quarter – setting up Clinton’s 4th quarter explosion.
Clinton struck 3 times early in the game – two Jykorie Gary touchdown runs – the first 55 yards and the second capping a 90-yard, 7-minute drive – and the third a 39-yard Jishun Copeland run to paydirt.
Clinton decided to play its game – moving start time up to 6:30 at Broome – even as many other teams postponed to Saturday and Monday because of persistent rains this week and soggy conditions.
