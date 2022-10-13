Woodruff(4-4) at Clinton (7-0), 7:30 PM
The Red Devils welcome the Woodruff Wolverines to town for their 2022 Homecoming Game.
Clinton is coming off of their bye-week, looking to notch their eighth win of the season. Woodruff is coming off a 35-28 victory over Emerald.
When the Red Devils and Wolverines faced off last season, the Red Devils came out on top 39-17.
Laurens (2-6) at Wade Hampton (3-4), 7:30 PM
Coming off a heartbreaking loss last week, the Raiders will travel to Greenville Friday night to face the Generals.
The Generals are entering the game on a 2-game losing streak.
The two teams last faced off in 2019. The Raiders were victorious 54-26.
Laurens Academy (3-4) at King Academy (6-1), 7:30 PM
After an week off, the Crusaders will travel to Batesburg to face the Knights.
The Knights are coming off their first loss of the season last week to Holly Hill.
Last season the Knights beat the Crusaders 42-18.
