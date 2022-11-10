The Clinton Red Devils welcome the Belton-Honea Path Bears to Wilder Stadium Friday night for week 2 of the Class-AAA playoffs.
BHP
Clinton
Overall record
10-1
11-0
League
4-1
5-0
Home/Away
4-1 (Away)
5-0 (Home)
Both the Red Devils and Bears were victorious against Laurens, Woodruff, and Emerald.
The Bears' only loss this season came on September 29 when Powdersville beat them 47-32.
The Red Devils average 50 points per game while the Bears only average 42.3 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
BHP is led by Marquise Henderson. Henderson has rushed for 1,230 yards while scoring 19 touchdowns this season.
The Red Devils are led by Bryson James. James has rushed for 1,217 yards while scoring 24 touchdowns.
