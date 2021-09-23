The Laurens Raiders (1-3) will travel to North Augusta to face the Yellow Jackets (2-3) in a game that take the place of the Daniel game that was canceled two weeks ago.
Both teams are looking to rebound from overtime losses. Laurens lost to River Bluff in triple-OT and North Augusta lost to Burke County.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30pm.
The undefeated, No. 3-ranked Red Devils (4-0) will be host Newberry on Friday night. Newberry comes into Clinton with a 1-2 record.
Newberry has dealt with COVID issues that led to the orginal game on Sept. 10 being postponed.
The Bulldogs only win came in the season opener against Mid-Carolina.
Kickoff at Wilder Stadium will be 7:30pm.
Laurens Academy is idle on Friday night.
