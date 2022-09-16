Jishun Copeland’s 104 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns led a methodical Clinton offensive attack in a 49-19 dismantling of Chapman on Friday in non-region action on the road.
The Red Devils ran the ball 53 times to gain 478 yards and threw the ball 18 times, completing 5, to add 114 yards of offense. Defensively, Clinton held Chapman to 81 yards rushing.
“Our kids were locked in all week,” Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said. “We had unfinished business with them, and we took care of business.”
Fountain was referring to last season’s 27-26 Chapman win at Wilder Stadium – the Red Devils only loss in the regular season. That Chapman win kept Clinton from a claim on the region title – the two teams were assigned to different Upstate AAA regions this season.
Clinton wraps up its non-region season next Friday at home against South Aiken, which features an outstanding quarterback and running attack, according to Coach Fountain.
Bryson James ran for 124 yards for Clinton. Senior Quarterback Austin Copeland threw just enough to keep Chapman off balance – 5 completions in 12 attempts for 49 yards.
Clinton was penalized 11 times for 122 yards – twice in a row Clinton had touchdowns taken off the board in the 3rd quarter by penalties before eventually punching it in for its 49th point.
Clinton improves to 5-0 on the season, probably solidifying its No. 4 in the state ranking in AAA.
Chapman lost a lot of seniors from last year’s squad, and finally got on the winning side with a field goal in overtime to win at Laurens the week before the Clinton game. Meanwhile, this Friday, Laurens was defeating Union County, which will be Clinton’s opponent Sept. 30 in the first game of region action; the Raiders also won by 30 on Friday night.
Clinton scored its 49th point with 3:25 to play in the 3rd quarter and then played the reserves. Chapman scored its 19th point with 4 minutes left in the game.
Clinton now has a 21-5 edge in games played against Chapman and broke a 2-season losing streak to the Panthers.
