Clinton took care of Newberry, in workmanlike fashion, 34-20, Friday night for the Red Devils third win of the 2022 season. But Red Devil Football Head Coach Corey Fountain was not pleased with the execution of plays by the offense.
Playing reserves Bryce Young and Tyshuwan Richardson at quarterback, in place of the injured Austin Copeland, the Red Devils forged a 34-6 lead after a Richardson touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. Newberry scored twice more, one TD with 6:23 left to play and another TD with 1 minute left to play. As it has done in all three games so far this season, Clinton ended the contest by taking a knee.
Clinton had two touchdowns called back by penalties.
Fountain said, “Guys that should have been stepping up, didn’t step up. We’ve been saying since January that we should be executing; we didn’t execute. We’ve got to get better at executing. We’re going to practice on Labor Day at 7:30 in the morning.”
Looking to another road game this Friday at Aiken, Fountain stressed focus against every opponent. “We’ve got to be more focused in practice this week. Last week the game was hyped up (a home win against Laurens). This week was not the same atmosphere but that’s not an excuse.”
Clinton ran the ball 40 times to gain 220 yards and was 1 for 5 passing for 7 yards – 45 plays for 227 yards, after running for nearly 500 yards in each of the first two games. The Red Devils had 3 kick-off returns for 116 yards, highlighted by Bryson James’ 85-yard kickoff return touchdown, and 12 penalties for 76 yards.
James carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jishun Copeland had 7 carries for 63 yards, Jayden Robinson had 5 carries for 49 yards and 1 touchdown and Tyshuwan Richardson had 3 carries for 29 yards and 1 touchdown.
Newberry ran the ball 30 times for 123 yards, went 9 for 16 passing for 123 yards and was assessed 9 penalties for 82 yards.
Clinton now leads this series 58-29-1, and won this game last season, 41-20. The Bulldogs won 6 games in a row in this series from 2014 – 2016.
Newberry received the opening kick but turned the ball over, setting up James’ first rushing touchdown on a 3rd and goal from the 4-yard line.
James scored again on the second play of the 2nd quarter on a run straight up the middle.
Jayden Robinson scampered down the Clinton sideline for his touchdown with 5:41 until halftime, going 50 yards to paydirt. That posted Clinton to a 21-0 lead.
Newberry scored with :38 until halftime, aided by a too much celebration on a pass break up penalty. But on the ensuing kickoff, James went 85 yards for a Clinton touchdown – and the Red Devils cruised to halftime with a 27-6 lead.
Richardson scored his touchdown in the 3rd quarter, and Clinton was comfortably ahead, 34-6. Bryson James had his 4th touchdown of the night taken off the board by an official’s whistle.
Then, Clinton pretty much played everybody on its bench.
Down the stretch, Newberry outscored Clinton 2 touchdowns to 1 – no, wait, Keividrick Richardson’s 80-yard TD run for Clinton was negated by an illegal formation penalty.
Clinton improves to 3-0 on the season with wins over Batesburg-Leesville, Laurens and Newberry – playing at Aiken this Friday and then traveling to Chapman on Sept. 16 as non-region action continues. Newberry falls to 0-2 with losses to Union County and Clinton – playing at Chapin on Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.