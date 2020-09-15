Clinton Red Devils' football hosted a three-way scrimmage on Saturday with Blacksburg and Ninety-Six.
“It was really great to see our young men be able to compete on the playing field again. Our players were physical and played with intensity,” said head coach Corey Fountain.
“We have to continue to work on our fundamentals: alignment, assignment, reads and technique. We have to hold on to the football and cut out penalties. Overall, I am excited about this group of young men, it is a pleasure to coach them every day and see the progress they are making,” he continued.
The Red Devils will be traveling to Greer for a jamboree on Saturday morning against Riverside at 10 a.m. Listen to the game on WPCC-1410AM.
