When the Clinton Red Devils visit the Emerald Vikings Friday night, they will be searching for their 8th win of the season.
The Red Devils will also look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
The Vikings (2-6) are on a 3-game losing streak. When the two teams met last year, the Red Devils won 32-26.
The last time the Vikings beat the Red Devils was in 2019.
Like Clinton, the Laurens Raiders (3-3) will be on the road. The Raiders will travel to Lexington to face the White Knoll Timberwolves (1-7).
If the Raiders come out with a win, they will have a 3-game winning streak.
The Timberwolves have not won a game since beating Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31-12 on September 3.
While the Red Devils and Raiders are on the road, Laurens Academy will be home celebrating their senior players.
Wardlaw Academy (2-4) will be searching for their third win of the season and the second win in a row.
Last season, the Crusaders did not allow the Patriots to score. They were able to beat the Crusaders on their last visit to Todd Kirk Field.
All three games will kick off at 7:30pm.
