The Clinton Red Devils will continue their quest for a state championship tonight with a home game at Wilder Stadium against the Chapman Panthers in the AAA playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm. 

Chapman is 8-4 on the season and 4-0 in region play. The Panthers defeated Seneca 57-29 last week in the second round of the AAA playoffs.

Clinton is 12-0 on the season and 4-0 in region play. The Red Devils defeated Belton-Honea Path 28-13 last week in the second round of the AAA playoffs.

In a matchup earlier this season, Clinton defeated Chapman 49-19 on September 19 in a non-region game.

