The Clinton Red Devils will continue their quest for a state championship tonight with a home game at Wilder Stadium against the Chapman Panthers in the AAA playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.
Chapman is 8-4 on the season and 4-0 in region play. The Panthers defeated Seneca 57-29 last week in the second round of the AAA playoffs.
Clinton is 12-0 on the season and 4-0 in region play. The Red Devils defeated Belton-Honea Path 28-13 last week in the second round of the AAA playoffs.
In a matchup earlier this season, Clinton defeated Chapman 49-19 on September 19 in a non-region game.
