The Clinton Red Devils jumped one spot in the AAA S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released on Tuesday.
Clinton defeated Batesburg-Leesville 55-20 in Week Zero on Friday night.
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Hilcrest
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. TL Hanna
9. Spartanburg
10. Spring Valley
Others receiving votes: Lexington, Mauldin, Summerville, River Bluff, Clover, Nation Ford, West Ashley
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. AC Fora
4. West Florence
5. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Greenville
8. Westside
9. Greenwood
10. (tie) Irmo
10. (tie) Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, York, Indian Land, James Island, Riverside
Class 3A
1.Daniel (16)
2. Camden (3)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Beaufort
7. Gilbert
8. Woodruff
9. Seneca
10. Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Philip Simmons, Hanahan, Union County, Wren, Chester, Aynor, Blue Ridge, Swansea, Chapman, Palmetto, Crestwood, Emerald
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (6)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (10)
3. (tie) Saluda
3. (tie) Gray Collegiate (3)
3. (tie) Cheraw
6. Barnwell
7. Fairfield Central
8. Silver Bluff
9. Marion
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Newberry, Andrew Jackson, Buford, Woodland, Kingstree, Pelion, Mid-Carolina, Chesterfield, Crescent, Timberland, Bishop England
Class 1A
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)
3. Lamar
4. Christ Church
5. Whale Branch
6. Baptist Hill
7. Johnsonville
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Lake View
10. Calhoun County
Others receiving votes: Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Wagener-Salley, Latta
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times and Democrat), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Justin Jarrett (LowCo Sports), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
