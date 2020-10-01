Coming off their first win of the season, the Clinton Red Devils will host the Broome Centurions Friday night at 7:30.
The Red Devils beat Emerald, 32-26 in overtime last Thursday. Broome was inactive last week due to COVID-19.
Broome defeated the Red Devils last year, 49-20. They went 6-6 overall and 3-1 in league play. They made it to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Camden.
The Laurens Raiders are looking to bounce back from the Week 1 loss to Greenwood with a home game versus Greenville Red Raiders at 7:30pm.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 34-17 win over Greer.
The last time these two teams faced each other was back in 2015. Laurens won that matchup 42-41.
Greenville finished 10-3, 5-0 in conference play last season. They were able to reach the third round of the playoffs before a 17-7 loss to Wren ended their season.
After defeating Northside Christian Academy 64-14, Laurens Academy has turned it’s focus to undefeated Richard Winn Academy on Friday night at 7:30pm at Todd Kirk Field.
The Eagles are coming off a win against Palmetto Christian Academy, 26-14.
Last season the Eagles beat the Crusaders 52-20. St. Johns Christian Academy knocked the Eales out of the playoffs in the second round.
The Crusaders last win against the Eagles came all the way back in 2009, when they topped them 25-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.