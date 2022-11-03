As week one of the high school football playoffs are set to begin on Friday night, we take a look at the Clinton Red Devils, Laurens Academy Crusaders, and Laurens Raiders' first-round matchups.
Clinton is a No. 1 seed in 3A after winning Region 4-3A with a perfect 10-0 record, 4-0 in region play. The Red Devils will host Travelers Rest, a No. 4 seed out of Region 3-3A at 7:30pm at Wilder Stadium.
Travelers Rest finished the season with an overall record of 4-6 and 1-3 in region play. They had wins over Eastside, Palmetto, Berea and Carolina Academy. Losses included Riverside, Wade Hampton, Woodmont, Broome, Chapman and Blue Ridge.
Laurens is a No. 3 seed in AAAA Upper State after winning Region 2-4A. The Raiders will host Indian Land, a No. 14 seed out of Region 3-4A at 7:30pm at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
The Warriors region had three teams ranked in the AAAA Top 10 for most of the season, including Northwestern, South Pointe and Catawba Ridge
The Raiders finished the season with an overall record of 4-6 and 3-1 in region play.
The Warriors had an overall record of 6-4 and 2-2 in region play. Indian Land had wins over Nation Ford, Timberland, Palisades (NC), Fort Mill, York and Lancaster. Their losses included Parkwood (NC), Northwestern, South Pointe and Catawba Ridge.
Laurens Academy will travel to Holly Hill Academy for a first round SCISA matchup. The Crusaders are 4-6 on the season. The Holly Hill Raiders are 9-0.
The Crusaders enter the game coming off a loss to Richard Winn Academy. The Raiders knocked the Crusaders out in the first round of the playoffs last season and in 2020.
