Clinton will travel to Inman on Friday to face is the third-ranked Chapman Panthers, who are already 2-0 on the season. Gametime is set for 7:30pm.
The Panthers have won 49 of their last 51 games and captured the state Class 3A championship last year.
Chapman has a new head coach, Harry Cabaniss, as well as a new quarterback, Drew Settle. They opened their season with a 45-14 victory at home against Woodruff and a victory at Emerald, 49-14.
Clinton’s injured quarterback Davis Wilson could be back this week. Wilson has not played this season.
Clinton is coming off a one-point loss to Broome. They also beat Emerald 32-26 in overtime. This will be Clinton’s first road game of the season.
Laurens, coming off their second straight loss, will look to notch their first win of the season against the Eastside Eagles at home at 7:30pm.
The Eagles are also 0-2 on the season with a 42-7 loss against Greenwood and a 25-3 loss to Travelers Rest. The Eagles are the only team Laurens will see in the first 3 weeks of the season that have not received votes in the media poll.
Eastside will be led by quarterback Marshall Skoloff and their top rusher, Macio Aiken.
Of the 10 points the Eagles have scored this season, all were scored in the third quarter.
Laurens Academy will look to bounce back from last week’s loss with a visit to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday night.
Jefferson Davis is coming off their first win of the season, beating Coastal Home School 64-18. They started the season by losing four straight games, only scoring a total of 22 points combined. They gave up 130 points over the same four games.
The Crusaders dropped to 3-3 with their 54-32 loss last week to Richard Winn Academy. Last season, the Crusaders beat JDA, 70-44.
