The brackets are set and the Laurens Raiders, Clinton Red Devils and Laurens Academy Crusaders will open play on Friday night in the first round of the SCHSL/SCISA state playoffs.
The Red Devils will host the Palmetto Mustangs at Wilder Stadium in their AAA opener at 7:30pm. Clinton is a No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season 9-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 3-AAA. The Red Devils lone loss was to Chapman, 27-26.
Palmetto is a No. 3 seed and is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in Region 2-AAA. The Mustangs have wins over Pendleton, Blue Ridge and Carolina Academy.
Click here to see the AAA bracket.
The Laurens Raiders are a No. 3 seed and will travel to Easley to play the Green Wave on Friday night at 7:30pm. Laurens finished the season third in Region 2-AAAA with a record of 5-3 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Easley, a No. 2 seed, finished the season 5-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 1-AAAA. The Green Wave lost to Westside in their region and defeated Walhalla, Pickens and Travelers Rest.
Click here to see the AAAA bracket.
Laurens Academy will travel to Holly Hill Academy for a 7:30pm kickoff in the opening round of the SCISA 8-man football state playoffs. The Crusaders are 2-8 and Holly Hill is 10-0.
