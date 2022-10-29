The South Carolina High School League football state championship brackets are set and the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils will both host first round games on Friday night.
Clinton is a No. 1 seed in 3A after winning Region 4-3A with a perfect 10-0 record, 4-0 in region play. The Red Devils will host Travelers Rest, a No. 4 seed out of Region 3-3A.
Click here to see the 3A bracket.
Travelers Rest finished the season with an overall record of 4-6 and 1-3 in region play. They had wins over Eastside, Palmetto, Berea and Carolina Academy. Losses included Riverside, Wade Hampton, Woodmont, Broome, Chapman and Blue Ridge.
Laurens is a No. 3 seed in AAAA Upper State after winning Region 2-4A. The Raiders will host Indian Land, a No. 14 seed out of Region 3-4A. The Warriors region had three teams ranked in the AAAA Top 10 for most of the season, including Northwestern, South Pointe and Catawba Ridge
Click here to see the 4A bracket.
The Raiders finished the season with an overall record of 4-6 and 3-1 in region play.
The Warriors had an overall record of 6-4 and 2-2 in region play. Indian Land had wins over Nation Ford, Timberland, Palisades (NC), Fort Mill, York and Lancaster. Their losses included Parkwood (NC), Northwestern, South Pointe and Catawba Ridge.
