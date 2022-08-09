The Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils will participate in the inaugural Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic on Friday, August 12 at York Comprehensive High School.
Bill Pate was a legendary football coach in York and member of the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Pate passed away in December of 2021.
To purchase tickets for the jamboree, go to https://gofan.co. Tickets are $8.
6pm – Laurens vs. Fort Mill
7pm – Providence vs. Blythewood
8pm – Clover vs. Providence Day
9pm – Clinton vs. York
Laurens and Clinton open the 2022 season on Friday, August 19. The Raiders play at Hillcrest and the Red Devils host Batesburg-Leesville.
