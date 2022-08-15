The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 6 in the SC Prep Media 3A preseason football poll released on Monday.
Clinton opens the 2022 season on Friday night at home against Batesburg-Leesville. The Panthers are coached by former Laurens head coach Greg Lawson.
S.C. Prep Media 5A Preseason Football Poll
1. Gaffney (10)
2. Dutch Fork (1)
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Spartanburg
5. Hillcrest
6. Sumter
7 (tie) Byrnes
7. (tie) Dorman
9. Lexington
10. TL Hanna
Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Summerville, Clover, Spring Valley, Mauldin
S.C. Prep Media 4A Preseason Football Poll
1. South Pointe (10)
2. Northwestern
3. Greenville (1)
4. AC Flora
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Hartsville
9. Myrtle Beach
10. Westside
S.C. Prep Media Preseason 3A Football Poll
1. Daniel (9)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Clinton
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Wren, Chapman, Crestwood, LR, Seneca, Travelers Rest, Woodruff, Phillip Simmons
S.C. Prep Media Preseason 2A Football Poll
1. Gray Collegiate (9)
2. Abbeville (1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
4. Silver Bluff
5. Saluda
6. Cheraw
7. Barnwell
8. Newberry
9. Kingstree
10. Fairfield Central
S.C. Prep Media Preseason 1A Football Poll
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Christ Church
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Johnsonville
9. Calhoun County
10. St. Joe’s
Lewisville and Great Falls were in the others receiving votes category
