Clinton vs union

The Clinton Red Devils have announced their schedule for the 2021 varsity and JV football teams. 

The schedule shows the varsity squad having 5 home games and 5 away games. Their bye week is set for week 5 when the JV squad faces off with rival Laurens. 

Week 0: August 20 Varsity Football vs Pendleton 7:30 PM

Week 1: August 26 JV Football vs Laurens 7:00 PM

            August 27 Varsity Football @ Laurens 7:30 PM

Week 2: September 2 JV Football @ Newberry 7:00 PM

             September 3 Varsity Football vs Newberry 7:30 PM

Week 3: September 9 JV Football vs Swansea 7:00 PM

             September 10 Varsity Football @ Swansea 7:30 PM

Week 4: September 16 JV Football @ Blue Ridge 7:00 PM

             September 17 Varsity Football vs Blue Ridge 7:30 PM

Week 5: September 23 JV Football @ Laurens 7:00 PM

              Varsity Football BYE

Week 6: September 30 JV Football @ Union 7:00 PM

             October 1 Varsity Football vs Union 7:30 PM

Week 7: October 7 JV Football vs Broome 7:00 PM

             October 8 Varsity Football @ Broome 7:30 PM

Week 8: October 14 JV Football @ Chapman 7:00 PM

             October 15 Varsity Football vs Chapman 7:30 PM

Week 9: October 21 JV Football vs Emerald 7:00 PM

             October 22 Varsity Football @ Emerald 7:30 PM

Week 10: October 28 JV Football vs Woodruff 7:00 PM

              October 29 Varsity Football @ Woodruff 7:30 PM