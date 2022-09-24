Clinton’s goal line stand on South Aiken’s first offensive series of the second half preserved a 54-28 non-region win for the 6-0 Red Devils Friday night at Wilder Stadium.
The South Aiken return man looked like he was headed for the end zone with the second half opening kick before he was run down by Clinton senior running back and linebacker Bryson James. After that South Aiken had the ball 1st down on the Clinton 2, ran a play for no gain, had a penalty, and was stopped on 4th and goal from the 4.
Even though Clinton was leading 48-21 at the time, the Thoroughbreds had scored with 15 seconds left in the first half, had that momentum, and now had the ball at the Clinton end zone with a whole half of football left to play. Their electric quarterback Terrence Smith was still running the show, and was leading a run game that wound up with 425 yards on the ground against the Clinton defense.
An early second half touchdown, a few turnovers, and an offensive surge, and who knows? South Aiken, a 4A team playing against 3A Clinton, could have made a game of it. As it was, Clinton took over on its own 3, drove the length of the field, and capped the third-quarter-exhausting drive with a Jayden Robinson touchdown.
It was the first thing Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said to his team after the game – that hustle to stop the kickoff runback and that goal line stand was a moment his team could be proud of.
“That first half was a track meet," said Fountain. "We were able to gain a possession off a turnover which is huge for us, and I just thought our guys played great all night long. Our defensive made some adjustments at halftime, and we were able to hold them to two scores in the half … I thought our defense did a great job of making adjustments in the second half.”
Of James’ hustle play, Fountain said, “I just think it was huge to start the half with. They opened up with an explosive kickoff return and our guys did not give up. We got to him and ran him down on the two-yard line, made a goal line stand - our defense kept them out of there - and we were able to drive it down the field 98 yards and that just set the tone for the second half.”
In addition to the kickoff return tackle preventing a touchdown, James ran the ball for 119 yards to complement Robinson’s 121 yards on the ground. Clinton pounded out 459 yards rushing, and Austin Copeland added 114 yards passing, including 76 yards for a score to twin brother Jishun Copeland.
Austin Copeland completed 3 of 5 passes but 2 went for touchdowns. South Aiken completed 1 pass in 4 attempts for 8 yards, but their strength was running – 47 attempts for 425 yards against Clinton’s defense. Jevon Edwards, sophomore running back, and Terrence Smith, junior quarterback, did most of the damage, although Smith did cough up a costly fumble.
Keividrick Richardson got Clinton started with a 59-yard scoring run on the first offensive play after Clinton received the opening kickoff.
Robinson scored second for Clinton from 60 yards out. After the fumble recovery, James ran the ball in, posting Clinton to a 20-7 lead. Justin Copeland scored on a punt return with 3:52 left in the 1st quarter, and James added his second TD with 9:17 to play before halftime.
After South Aiken’s Smith scored on a scramble, Jishun Copeland answered with a scoring catch and caught another scoring pass with 1:11 until halftime. The second half started with Clinton’s goal line stand and 97-yard scoring drive to make the score 54-21 – South Aiken scored its 28th point with 30 seconds left to play.
The #3 team in State AAA, Clinton begins region play this Friday traveling to Union County, a 31-6 loser to Chapman in non-region action.
