Jishun Copeland's 104 yards on the ground paced a Clinton offensive attack that took command early and came away with a 48-24 win Friday night against visiting Pendleton.
In non-region action opening the 2021 season (the teams last played in 2019), Clinton ran away to a 34-10 halftime lead, on the way to an offensive onslaught of 388 total yards.
“We came out hot, the offensive line was blocking really well. I just give credit to the coaches and the players – on executing - we were able to block the way we wanted to block, and we were able to jump on them, jump on them in a hurry," CHS Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said.
Jishun Copeland got Clinton on the scoreboard, which was out of commission because of lightning, first with a TD run on the second play from scrimmage. Jykorie Gary added a score, after a Bryson James long pass reception. Davis Wilson connected with Kadon Crawford for a 1st play of the 2nd quarter TD pass. Jishun Copeland scored again before another Gary scoring run.
Pendleton got a field goal and a trick play TD pass for its 1st half scoring.
Pendleton scored again after an interception on Clinton's first possession of the 2nd half. Bryson James and Danny Kinard rounded out the Clinton scoring effort.
Clinton plays at Laurens this Friday, then hosts Newberry Sept. 3 and travels to Swansea Sept. 10. A home game against Blue Ridge Sept. 17 winds up the Red Devils non-region schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.