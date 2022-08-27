For the second consecutive week, Clinton scored 55 points and took a knee before scoring any more, this time against Laurens in the cross-county football championship game.
The Red Devils won the 2022 county championship 55-28 Friday at Wilder Stadium. It is two years in a row for Clinton, a 21-19 winner in 2021 over the Raiders, who fell to 0-2 in the early season. Clinton improved to 2-0 after last week’s 55-20 win over visiting Batesburg-Leesville. Clinton plays its next 3 games on the road.
Red Devil Football Head Coach Corey Fountain liked his team’s aggressive play against the 5A Raiders. “A lot of credit to their team. They have a good quarterback, good receivers,” Fountain said.
One thing Laurens could not do was run the ball consistently. The Raiders ran the ball 21 times to gain 6 yards – sacks count against a team’s rushing total. Laurens completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 274 yards and did most of its scoring damage on the James Rawl to Cayson Elledge passing connection. In all, Laurens’ 53 plays gained 280 yards.
It was a stark contrast to Clinton, which threw 3 passes, completing 2 for 51 yards. But the Red Devils complemented that with 491 yards on the ground – for 542 yards on 42 plays. Clinton was penalized 9 times for 107 yards and had a couple of scoring plays taken off the board by the officials’ flags.
Clinton, the state’s #5 team in AAA, went for 12.9 yards per play. Clinton led the game 21-0 after the 1st quarter.
Jishun Copeland set a new school record with a 99-yard rushing touchdown. He scored 2 TDs, Austin Copeland and Jaden Robinson added 1 each, and Bryson James scored twice for the Red Devils. Clinton was celebrating the 50th anniversary of its 1972 State Championship Team, under Keith Richardson as head coach.
Laurens plays at Belton-Honea Path this coming Friday, while Clinton travels to Newberry as non-region action continues.
