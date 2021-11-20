"This game doesn’t define you," Coach Corey Fountain told his seniors Friday night after a disappointing performance against the defending AAA state champions, the Daniel Lions, at the Lion’s Den in Central.
The 52-7 Daniel win ends Clinton’s remarkable season at 11-2. The 2006 team finished 12-2 and went 4 rounds deep into the playoffs (the 2009 team won the state championship at 12-3).
Clinton advanced to the playoffs third round with a home win over Palmetto and a road win at Lower Richland. Daniel plays Chester next with a bid to the State Championship game – 2 pm Dec. 3 - on the line.
A Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages touchdown pass, and a Keegan Fortman PAT with 4:44 left in the game avoided the shutout for Clinton. Jykorie Gary got Clinton into scoring position with a cutback run and pass reception before Wages made his scoring catch. Davis Wilson and Wilson Wages both overcame late-season injuries to play in this game.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “I told our younger guys, this is a measuring stick. We’ve got to get stronger, there shouldn’t be any complaining, any moaning and groaning when we’re in there, we’re getting extra reps, we’re running extra hills, ‘cause we got to get better.”
Daniel’s “hit in the mouth” early took the form of a 67-yard TD run and a 46-yard jump ball pass for a quick 14-0 lead. A quick pass where two Clinton defenders knocked each other off the receiver, resulting in a score, was the third TD. Daniel also scored by fumbling into the end zone and blocking a punt – all before the 1:37 mark of the first half.
Daniel’s onside kicks gave Clinton good field position, but the Red Devil offense never could get untracked against Daniel’s big defensive line. Clinton scored 125 points in its 2 playoff wins – but as the competition got stiffer, the Red Devils wound up surrendering 86 points in their final two games – both against region #1 seeds.
