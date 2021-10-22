Clinton put in a workman-like performance Friday to come away with a 47-0 win at Emerald. The Red Devils face Woodruff on the road this Friday with 2ND place in the region on the line.
Bryson James scored twice and ran for 54 yards for the 8-1 Red Devils. Davis Wilson (#7, pictured) was 8 of 11 passing for 126 yards. Clinton amassed 389 yards of total offense, but Emerald mistakes led to several Clinton scores, playing on a short field.
Clinton’s last score was a 75-yard TD with 6:38 to play, and after that the game was played with a running clock.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said it was a great bounce-back win for his Devils squad, after a disappointing 1-point loss to Chapman the week before. “A great game to bounce back, we talked about bouncing back today at the pre-game meal. I’m proud of our coaches, and I’m proud of our players,” he said.
“We talked about it all week. How to bounce back. Good teams bounce back. Good teams finish strong and that’s what we want to do, finish strong.”
Preparation starts Sunday for a gritty opponent in Woodruff.
“We’re going to have to play a really good game,” Fountain said.
Emerald had a large margin in time of possession, but this was one of those times when that was a meaningless statistic. Clinton blocked a punt. Emerald had a snap over the punter’s head. Clinton recovered a fumble – all before halftime.
Zeke Johnston’s TD catch got Clinton on the scoreboard first – Jykorie Gary, Bryson James, and Kaydon Crawford scored touchdowns to stake Clinton to a 27-0 halftime lead.
Johnstone added a second half interception. Clinton improves to 3-1 in region play.
(Fletcher Pruitt Jr. photo)
