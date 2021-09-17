Sporting a No. 6 ranking and a 4-0 record, the Clinton Red Devils got off to a blistering start – after two touchdowns were called back by penalties – against an undermanned Blue Ridge team for a 49-7 Friday night win.
The second half was played with a running clock, and Blue Ridge was able to find the end zone against Clinton reserves. The visitors’ 3rd quarter score matched Clinton’s Bryson James batting a pass into the air, catching it, and running 25 yards into the end zone for the Red Devils’ 49th point, on the first play of the second half. A Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages 83-yard passing score had given Clinton a 43-0 halftime lead.
Clinton’s defense earned two safeties in the game and made two pick-six scores.
Clinton’s offense benefitted from short fields as Blue Ridge (0-3) kicked after the safeties and good runbacks set the stage for touchdowns.
The Red Devils ran 34 plays and gained 348 yards. QB Wilson was 4 of 6 passing the ball, to add to a pounding running attack.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “We got after it.”
It showed, he said, that “our guys are hungry and they want to work, and they got after it. On offense we did a good job; defense we did a good job. We’ve just got to keep working though … you can’t take winning for granted.”
Fountain said he expects a “smash mouth” game against visiting Newberry this Friday – a game that was postponed earlier because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Union County comes to Wilder Stadium the week after that for the start of Region play.
The Red Devils are 4-0 to start a season for the first time since 2010. Tyra Owens, representing the 12th grade, was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen.
