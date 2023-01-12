The Laurens County Touchdown Club held its annual football banquet Wednesday at The Ridge in Laurens. The organization celebrated the players who have been named to the All-County team, the Lakelands FCA Christian Character Award winners, and announced the Coach of the Year and the Player of the Year awards.
This year’s guest speaker was South Carolina State’s head football coach Buddy Pough. Pough spoke to those in attendance about the career paths football can lead you to even if it isn’t playing in college or the NFL. He said that his strength and conditioning coaching tree is larger than his football coaching tree. Through the stories he told, his message was that we don’t know what these players are capable of doing in the future.
After celebrating their seasons the Crusaders, Raiders, and Red Devils experienced in 2022, the All-County teams, and the FCA award winners were celebrated, it was time to announce the two biggest awards of the night.
The first of the two was the 2022 Coach of the Year award. Leading the Clinton Red Devils to a 13-1 record, 4-0 in conference play, and a trip to the Upper-State Championship game, Corey Fountain was honored as the 2022 coach of the year. The Red Devils have improved each year under Coach Fountain. Last season he lead them to an 11-2 record, in 2020 (Covid year) they went 3-3 and were 4-7 during his first season in 2019.
The final award of the night was the 2022 Player of the Year award. The three finalists were Clarence Bertoli from Laurens Academy, Bryson James from Clinton High School, and Jackson Martin from Laurens District High School.
The 2022 Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Year is Bryson James from Clinton High School. James was also named to the All-County team as a linebacker.
On defense James had a total of 90.5 tackles, 34 of them were solo tackles while he assisted on 44. He totaled 18 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 force fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries. Lastly, he had 1 defensive touchdown and 5 blocked kicks. On the offensive side of the ball, he had 167 attempts, 1529 total yards, and an average of 9.2 yards per play. He totaled 29 rushing touchdowns, 3 kick returns for touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown.
Below are the members of the 2022 All-County Team and the FCA Award winners.
All-County Team:
QB Andrew Codington LA
DL Hezekiah Kinard CHS
DL Malik Jackson LDHS
RB Jishun Copeland CHS
DL Eric Robinson CHS
RB Clarence Bertoli LA
DL Garrett Murphy LA
RB Jayden Robinson CHS
DL Nick Woodruff LDHS
WR Buddy Baker LA
LB Jordan Roberts LDHS
WR Cayson Elledge LDHS
LB Gemire Darden LDHS
WR Jay Pulley LDHS
LB Bryson James CHS
LB Kason Copeland CHS
OL Jay Martin CHS
LB Noah Mosley LDHS
OL Naiim Mays CHS
OL Reese Munyan LDHS
DB Justin Copeland CHS
OL Rion Gordon CHS
DB Jaedon Goodwin LDHS
OL Dre Aiken CHS
DB Zay Johnson CHS
DB Jackson Martin LDHS
TE Kadon Crawford CHS
K Roberto Luna LDHS
FCA Award Winners:
Clinton High School: Keegan Fortman
Laurens Academy: Dylan Frey
Laurens District High School: Jordan Roberts
Presbyterian College: Keith Boyd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.