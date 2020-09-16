After a Union County player tested positive for COVID-19, the Clinton Red Devils were forced to look for another opponent for their season opener.
Union County football suspended practices and games until Sept. 29. The Yellow Jackets were slated to play the Red Devils on Sept. 25.
On Wednesday morning, Clinton High School announced they will now take on Emerald for their first game of the 2020 season. JVs will play at Emerald on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6pm. The varsity Red Devils will host Emerald on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.