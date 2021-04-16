chs soccer

CHS soccer seniors

Clinton High School girls soccer celebrated Senior Night with a 3-1 win over Broome on Thursday night.

The CHS defense stood strong throughout the match, anchored by two graduating center backs, Ella Cooper and Daniela Elizondo-Rios.

Lauren Wargo scored 2 goals and added one assist. Reese Gowan provided 2 assists of her own.

Riley Gowan paced the Red Devils with a superb performance at striker. She kept pressure on Broome’s center backs and keeper all night and scored Clinton’s first goal of the night. 