Clinton High School girls soccer celebrated Senior Night with a 3-1 win over Broome on Thursday night.
The CHS defense stood strong throughout the match, anchored by two graduating center backs, Ella Cooper and Daniela Elizondo-Rios.
Lauren Wargo scored 2 goals and added one assist. Reese Gowan provided 2 assists of her own.
Riley Gowan paced the Red Devils with a superb performance at striker. She kept pressure on Broome’s center backs and keeper all night and scored Clinton’s first goal of the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.