Clinton’s 595 yards of offense and 5 for 5 in the red zone were too much for Chapman to overcome, in the Red Devils’ 49-27 home win Friday night.
Clinton, 13-0, moves on to the AAA Upper State Championship against Powdersville, a 36-35 winner over #1 Daniel. It is Clinton’s first trip to the Upper State Championship since 2009, the State Championship team that went 12-3 on the season – defeating Daniel 35-28 in the Upper State and Myrtle Beach 35-26 in the State title game.
It was Clinton’s second win this season over Chapman – 49-19 on Sept. 16 and 49-27 Nov. 18, after Chapman won 27-26 in 2021.
Clinton had 3 running backs over 100 yards – Bryson James, 151 yards; Jayden Robinson, 145 yards; and Jishun Copeland, 130 yards. Robinson also caught 2 passes for 68 yards, from Bryce Young who wound up throwing 4 completions in 7 attempts for 135 yards
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “Our kids came out a little flat tonight, but a lot of credit to (Chapman), they had a great game plan. Our offense just kept blocking, we kept pounding that rock and we got a crack in the rock and then we broke the rock. Our defense played good; we got a little bit of momentum going into the second half, at halftime, and we came out in the second half, I think our players did a great job. Proud of our guys, proud of our coaches.”
Chapman opened the game with an onside kick that Clinton recovered, but the Red Devils stalled. Chapman scored on a pass on 4th and 6 and ended the 1st quarter ahead 7-0. Clinton got the ball on its own 45 after a Chapman kickoff out of bounds. A reception by Kadon Crawford and run by Bryson James tied the score at 7.
Chapman scored again on a long pass. A Jayden Robinson pass reception and James run and leap into the end zone put the Red Devils ahead, 14-13. The Clinton defense stalled the next Chapman drive on a pass breakup. Jishun Copeland’s catch and another James scoring run made the score 19-14 with 4:33 left in the first half.
Then, lightning struck – Jayden Robinson ran 76 yards on a 3rd and 1 sending Clinton into halftime with a 26-14 lead.
Then, the back-breaker – Zay Johnson intercepted a Chapman pass in the Panthers’ first possession of the 2nd half.
Jishun Copeland scored 2 touchdowns to stretch the Clinton lead to 39-14. Opening the 4th quarter James scored again for a 46-14 lead. Chapman scored on a 61-yard end-around run, before Clinton’s Lucas Kuykendall booted through a 24-yard field goal. Chapman fought back for a touchdown with 2 minutes left to play, before Austin Boyd ended the Panthers last chance recovering the onside kick.
Clinton ran 54 plays to gain its 595 yards. Chapman ran 44 plays and gained 298 yards.
Fountain said, “Got to get a game plan together, look at where we made mistakes tonight, correct those, get ready for Powdersville Saturday and Sunday. … I love this team, love this coaching staff, love this community. Thanks for coming out.”
